OUE Hospitality Trust (SGX:SK7)

APAC company
Market Info - SK7

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SK7

  • Market CapSGD1.337bn
  • SymbolSGX:SK7
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2G03994610

Company Profile

OUE Hospitality Trust invests in a portfolio of hospitality and hospitality-related properties. Its portfolio comprises Mandarin Orchard Singapore (the Hotel) and Mandarin Gallery (the Mall).

