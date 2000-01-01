OUE Lippo Healthcare Ltd (SGX:5WA)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5WA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5WA

  • Market CapSGD262.140m
  • SymbolSGX:5WA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2F86994413

Company Profile

OUE Lippo Healthcare Ltd provides healthcare services and facilities through management and operation of hospitals in Japan, the People's Republic of China, Australia and Malaysia.

Latest 5WA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .