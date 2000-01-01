Company Profile

OUE is a real estate owner, developer, and manager. The company operates in five primary business segments: investment properties, hospitality, development properties, healthcare, and consumer. The hotel segment owns and operates hotels. The property investment segment leases commercial property and manages real estate trusts in Singapore, the U.S., and China. The property development segment includes the sale of residential properties under development in Singapore. The healthcare segment includes the operation of healthcare-related real estate. The consumer segment includes restaurants. OUE generates the majority of its revenue in Singapore, although diversified holdings give the company global operations.OUE Ltd is a part of the hotel industry. Its major revenue is generated from the operation of the Marina Mandarin Singapore and Meritus Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa. The company is also engaged in commercial and residential property leasing.