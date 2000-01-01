OUE Ltd (SGX:LJ3)
OUE is a real estate owner, developer, and operator in the lodging industry. The company operates in six primary business segments: investment properties, hospitality, development properties, healthcare, fund management, and others. The hotel segment owns and operates hotels. The property investment segment leases commercial worldwide. The property development segment includes the sale of residential properties as well as properties under development. The healthcare segment includes the operation and development of healthcare-related real estate. The fund management segment includes management of real estate investment trusts. OUE generates the majority of its revenue in Singapore, although diversified holdings give the company global operations.OUE Ltd is a part of the hotel industry. Its major revenue is generated from the operation of the Marina Mandarin Singapore and Meritus Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa. The company is also engaged in commercial and residential property leasing.