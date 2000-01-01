Ouhua Energy Holdings Ltd (SGX:AJ2)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AJ2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AJ2
- Market CapSGD3.070m
- SymbolSGX:AJ2
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINBMG6843Q1033
Company Profile
Ouhua Energy Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the import, processing, storage and distribution of LPG in China and Asia Pacific region.