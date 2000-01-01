Ouster Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:OUST)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OUST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OUST
- Market Cap$258.750m
- SymbolNYSE:OUST
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINUS68989M1036
Company Profile
Ouster Inc is a manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries.