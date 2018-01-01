Outback Goldfields Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:OZ) Share Price

OZ
Outback Goldfields Corp Ordinary Shares
North American company
Basic Material
Gold
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Outback Goldfields Corp is an exploration mining company, holding a package of four highly prospective gold projects located proximate and adjacent to the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia. The Goldfields of Victoria, Australia are home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.
TSX:OZ
CA69002L1067
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest OZ News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News