Company Profile

Outbrain Inc is a platform powering the open web that matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement. Its platform delivers ads to end-users that appear as links to articles, products, and videos on media partners' sites. It derives revenue primarily from advertisers through user engagement with the ads that it places on media partners' web pages and mobile applications. The company generates the vast majority of its revenues from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by the USA and others.