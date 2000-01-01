Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (SGX:O39)

Company Info - O39

  • Market CapSGD37.351bn
  • SymbolSGX:O39
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1S04926220

Company Profile

Based in Singapore, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. is a banking institution that provides consumer and corporate banking and treasury services throughout Asia. OCBC Bank remains the longest-established Singapore bank, founded by the merger of three local banks in 1932. The group has expanded its operations to include consumer banking; wealth management and private banking; small to midsize enterprise and business banking; corporate and institutional banking; and insurance.Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd is a financial company operating along with its subsidiaries. It provides services including banking, life assurance, general insurance, asset management, investment holding, futures and stockbroking.

