Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)
North American company
- Market Cap$182.890m
- SymbolNASDAQ:OSTK
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS6903701018
Company Profile
Overstock.com Inc is a United-States-based online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products, including furniture and home decor, jewelry, watches, apparel and accessories, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.