OVH Groupe (EURONEXT:OVH) Share Price

OVH
OVH Groupe
European company
Right Arrow 1
Technology
Right Arrow 2
Software - Infrastructure
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XPAR
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
OVH Groupe is a provider of cloud services, occupying a unique position in the cloud market. It provides businesses with a complete suite of solutions designed to meet the growing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, addressing a wide range of needs and customer segments.
Symbol
EURONEXT:OVH
ISIN
FR0014005HJ9
Currency
EUR
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest OVH News