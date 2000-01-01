Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OVID

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OVID

  • Market Cap$212.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OVID
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6904691010

Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged primarily in developing medicines for patients suffering with rare neurological disorders.

Latest OVID news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .