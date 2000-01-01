Company Profile

Ovintiv is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Montney, and Duvernay areas. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 1,348 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 569 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 at a ratio of 56% oil and natural gas liquids and 44% natural gas.Encana Corp is an independent oil and gas producer in North America. It is engaged in developing diverse resource plays producing natural gas, oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The company is also engaged in marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs.