Company Profile

Ovintiv is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Montney, and Duvernay areas. At the end of 2018, the company reported net proven reserves of 726 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 361 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018 at a ratio of 43% oil and natural gas liquids and 57% natural gas.Encana Corp is an independent oil and gas producer in North America. It is engaged in developing diverse resource plays producing natural gas, oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The company is also engaged in marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs.