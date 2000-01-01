Company Profile

Ovoca Bio PLC is a life science investment company. It is engaged in investing in the development and commercialisation of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. The group has three business segments, exploration and pharmaceutical, which are operated principally in Russian Federation and investment activities operated from Bermuda, and with administrative activities in the Republic of Ireland. Its product candidate includes IVIX - Libicore - a novel synthetic peptide, administrated through a nasal spray.Ovoca Gold PLC gold exploration and mine development company focused on gold and silver deposits in Russia. It also engages in investment activities.