OVS SpA (MTA:OVS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OVS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OVS
- Market Cap€447.860m
- SymbolMTA:OVS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINIT0005043507
Company Profile
OVS SpA is an Italian fashion retailer. The company creates, develops and markets menswear, womenswear and children's wear under the OVS and UPIM brands. It operates in two segments namely OVS and Upim.