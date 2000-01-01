Company Profile

Owens Corning is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. The Ohio-based company operates three reporting segments: composites, insulation, and roofing; each segment accounts for about one third of Owens Corning’s consolidated sales. The company’s end-market exposure breaks down as follows: 34% U.S. repair and remodel, 13% U.S. new residential construction, 19% U.S. commercial and industrial, and 34% international. Owens Corning emerged from asbestos-liability-related bankruptcy in 2006.Owens-Corning Inc manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the US. The company mainly offers Composites, Insulation, and Roofing solutions. Through these businesses it provides glass fiber, insulation service, shingles and roofing accessories.