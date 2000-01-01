Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OC
- Market Cap$7.150bn
- SymbolNYSE:OC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS6907421019
Company Profile
Owens-Corning Inc manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the US. The company mainly offers Composites, Insulation, and Roofing solutions. Through these businesses it provides glass fiber, insulation service, shingles and roofing accessories.