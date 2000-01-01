Company Profile

Owens & Minor distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The company operates in two segments that are Global products and Global Solutions. The company offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers in the Global solutions segment. In the Global product segment, the company manufactures and sources medical-surgical products through our production and kitting operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Global solutions segment. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States, while the majority of revenue comes from the United States.Owens & Minor Inc is a healthcare logistics firm distributing low-tech, consumable medical supplies to acute-care hospitals. The company distributes products to healthcare service providers under various brands such as MediChoice and ArcRoyal.