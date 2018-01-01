Owlet Inc Class A (NYSE:OWLT) Share Price

OWLT
Owlet Inc Class A
North American company
Healthcare
Medical Devices
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Owlet Inc is engaged in providing a digital parenting platform that aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Its diversified portfolio of products include Owlet Smart Sock, the first baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rate, and sleep trends; the Owlet Cam, which turns any smartphone into a baby monitor with high-definition clarity; the Owlet Monitor Duo, which offers the intelligence of the Owlet Smart Sock paired with the Owlet Cam; and Owlet Dream Lab, an interactive online program designed to be a parent's guide to building healthy sleep habits for their infants.
NYSE:OWLT
US69120X1072
USD
