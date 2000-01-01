Oxatis (EURONEXT:ALOXA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALOXA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALOXA
- Market Cap€2.850m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALOXA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0013328184
Company Profile
Oxatis provides Software-as-a-Service based e-commerce solutions for creation and management of commercial sites allowing small and medium-sized businesses, craftsmen, merchants, or self-employed to create and manage their site in Europe.