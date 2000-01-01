Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OXBR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OXBR

  • Market Cap$5.270m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OXBR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6856M1069

Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing reinsurance business solutions. The company through its subsidiary offers reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Latest OXBR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .