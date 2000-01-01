Oxford BioDynamics (LSE:OBD)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OBD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OBD

  • Market Cap£95.800m
  • SymbolLSE:OBD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD5H8572

Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics PLC is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel epigenetic biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Latest OBD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

OBD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .