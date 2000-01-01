Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings (LSE:OCTP)

UK company
Market Info - OCTP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OCTP

  • Market Cap£48.020m
  • SymbolLSE:OCTP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMVMRB86

Company Profile

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC is a pharmaceutical company engaged in cannabinoid drug development. The company uses a drug development strategy that includes proprietary cannabinoid derivatives, natural phytocannabinoids (pCBs), and in-licensed compounds. Its primary market focus is the pain market, and OCT initially aims to develop a portfolio of four drug candidates for approval as licensed pain medicines.

