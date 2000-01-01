Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings (LSE:OCTP)
UK company
- Market Cap£48.020m
- SymbolLSE:OCTP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00BMVMRB86
Company Profile
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC is a pharmaceutical company engaged in cannabinoid drug development. The company uses a drug development strategy that includes proprietary cannabinoid derivatives, natural phytocannabinoids (pCBs), and in-licensed compounds. Its primary market focus is the pain market, and OCT initially aims to develop a portfolio of four drug candidates for approval as licensed pain medicines.