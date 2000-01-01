Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)
Company Info - OXFD
- Market Cap$435.050m
- SymbolNASDAQ:OXFD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGFBB958
Company Profile
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a high-growth diagnostics company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. Its platform includes T-SPOT technology platform.