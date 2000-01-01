Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OXFD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OXFD

  • Market Cap$435.050m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OXFD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BGFBB958

Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a high-growth diagnostics company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. Its platform includes T-SPOT technology platform.

Latest OXFD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .