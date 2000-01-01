Company Profile

Oxford Instruments PLC is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. The company's operating segment includes Materials and Characterisation; Research and Discovery and Service and Healthcare. It generates maximum revenue from the Materials and Characterisation segment. The Materials and Characterisation segment focuses on applied R&D and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication and characterisation of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, Rest of Asia, UK, Japan, China, Germany and Rest of World.Oxford Instruments PLC manufactures technology tools and systems which are used for scientific research, patient monitoring, semiconductor processing and diagnostic imaging. Its segments are Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Services.