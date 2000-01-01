Oxford Metrics (LSE:OMG)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OMG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OMG

  • Market Cap£106.170m
  • SymbolLSE:OMG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0030312788

Company Profile

Oxford Metrics PLC develops and markets analytics software for motion measurement and infrastructure asset management. The company comprises of two business segments: Vicon Group and Yotta Group. Vicon Group is engaged in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. Yotta Group provides software and services for the management of infrastructure assets.Oxford Metrics PLC develops and markets analytics software for motion measurement and infrastructure asset management. The company comprises of four business segments: Vicon Group, Yotta Group, 2d3, and OMG Life.

Latest OMG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

OMG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .