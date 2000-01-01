Company Profile

Oxford Metrics PLC develops and markets analytics software for motion measurement and infrastructure asset management. The company comprises of two business segments: Vicon Group and Yotta Group. Vicon Group is engaged in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. Yotta Group provides software and services for the management of infrastructure assets.