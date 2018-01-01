Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE:ONT) Share Price

ONT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
UK company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes.
Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC makes a novel generation of DNA/RNA sequencing technology that provides rich data, is fast, accessible, and easy to use. It is the only sequencing technology that offers real-time analysis (for rapid insights), in fully scalable formats from pocket to population scale, that can analyse native DNA or RNA and sequence any length of the fragment to achieve short to ultra-long read lengths.
LSE:ONT
GB00BP6S8Z30
GBX
