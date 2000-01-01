Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

North American company
Market Info - OXSQ

Company Info - OXSQ

  • Market Cap$257.590m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OXSQ
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS69181V1070

Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The firm's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return. Its primary focus is to seek current income by investing in corporate debt securities.

