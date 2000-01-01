Oxley Holdings Ltd (SGX:5UX)
- Market CapSGD1.475bn
- SymbolSGX:5UX
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINSG2F25986140
Oxley Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the development of properties including residential, commercial and industrial projects at competitive prices.