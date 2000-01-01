Company Profile

Oxurion NV is a Belgium based biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing treatments to preserve vision for patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye. It has developed a diverse portfolio of disease-modifying drug candidates, including treatments for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide. It owns the global rights to Jetrea (ocriplasmin), the pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the U.S.) and vitreomacular traction (outside the U.S.).ThromboGenics NV is a Belgium based biopharmaceutical corporation. It is primarily focused on developing and commercializing treatments for back of the eye disease, with a focus on diabetic eye disease.