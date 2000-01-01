Oyster Oil and Gas Ltd (TSX:OY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OY
- Market CapCAD1.310m
- SymbolTSX:OY
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA6924241046
Company Profile
Oyster Oil and Gas Ltd is an exploration company. It is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production activities in underexplored hydrocarbon basins.