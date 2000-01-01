Company Profile

Oz Minerals is a midtier copper/gold producer. Prominent Hill produced about 100,000 tonnes of copper in 2019 with cash costs below the industry average. The mine is very small contributor to total global refined output of about 24 million tonnes in 2018. Finite reserves are a challenge, but management has extended life at Prominent Hill, albeit at a lower production rate. Life extension comes with development of the nearby Carrapateena mine, starting in 2020. Carrapateena should initially ramp up to produce at about 70,000 metric tons a year before expanding to just over 100,000 a year from 2028. The acquisition of Brazil-based Avanco Resources should add volume growth from 2020. Oz Minerals aims to add at least 50,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 ounces of gold production a year.Oz Minerals Ltd is a midtier, single-mine copper/gold producer. It is engaged in the mining of copper, gold and silver, carrying out exploration activities and development of mining projects.