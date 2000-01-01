OzAurum Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:OZM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OZM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OZM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:OZM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000128357
Company Profile
OzAurum Resources Ltd is a gold exploration and evaluation company. The company is focused on developing the Patricia project and Mulgabbie project.