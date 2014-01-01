Ozner Water International Holding Ltd (SEHK:2014)
- Market CapHKD1.941bn
- SymbolSEHK:2014
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- ISINKYG6868L1041
Ozner Water International Holding Ltd provides, water purification, air sanitization and financing services. It has water purification services, air sanitization services and financing services segments.