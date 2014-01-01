Ozner Water International Holding Ltd (SEHK:2014)

Market Info - 2014

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2014

  • Market CapHKD1.941bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2014
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6868L1041

Company Profile

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd provides, water purification, air sanitization and financing services. It has water purification services, air sanitization services and financing services segments.

