Ozz Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:OZZ)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - OZZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OZZ

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:OZZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000152373

Company Profile

Ozz Resources Ltd is a Perth based and Western Australian focused gold and base metal explorer. Its projects include Mount Davis Project, Peterwangy Project, Maguires Reward Project, Rabbit Bore Project, and Wardarbie South Project.

