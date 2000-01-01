Pa Shun International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:574)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 574

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 574

  • Market CapHKD156.350m
  • SymbolSEHK:574
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG693781000

Company Profile

Pa Shun International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through pharmaceutical distribution, retail pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturing segment.

Latest 574 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .