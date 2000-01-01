PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd Class S (SGX:U6C)
- Market CapSGD381.200m
- SymbolSGX:U6C
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINSG2G83000007
Company Profile
PACC Offshore Services Holding Ltd is the Asia-based international operator of offshore marine services provider. The principal activities of the company are in the business of general shipping and investment holding.