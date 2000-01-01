Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the NAFTA region and Australia, and DAF trucks, which are sold in Europe and South America. Its trucks are sold through 2,200 independent dealers in 103 countries. It currently commands 29% of the class 8 market share in North America and 17% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe. Its consolidated revenue for 2019 was $25.6 billion, including $1.5 billion of financial-services revenue.PACCAR Inc manufactures and sells light, medium and heavy-duty trucks and parts under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF brands. It also designs and manufactures advanced diesel engines and provides financial and information technology services.