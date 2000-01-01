Pacgen Life Science Corp (TSX:PBS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PBS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PBS

  • Market CapCAD1.620m
  • SymbolTSX:PBS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA69374M1041

Company Profile

Pacgen Life Science Corp is a Canada based life science company. It is primarily focused on building a global commercial platform to market and distribute consumer health products like Baby care, acne care, cosmetics, personal care and others.

Latest PBS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .