Market Info - P11
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - P11
- Market CapSGD189.720m
- SymbolSGX:P11
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINBMG6845B1046
Company Profile
Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of fish and fish products. It also operates fishing fleets and fishmeal processing facilities on fishing grounds. It also engages in the sale of fish and other seafood products; charter hire services; sale of marine fuel oil; and provision of packaging materials to fish suppliers.