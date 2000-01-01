Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the provision of dry bulk shipping services internationally including Asia, America, Europe, Africa, and Australia and New Zealand. The company generates revenue from shipping activities, while the principal sources of which are derived from Handysize and Supramax vessels.Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd along with its subsidiaries owns and operates modern Handysize and Supramax dry bulk ships providing industrial producers, traders and users of dry bulk commodities with freight service under spot and long-term cargo contracts.