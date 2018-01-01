Pacific Bauxite NL (ASX:PBX) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Pacific Bauxite NL (ASX:PBX)

Company Profile

Pacific Bauxite NL is an early-stage mineral exploration company, engaged in the evaluation and development of highly prospective projects across Western Australia’s emerging premier mining jurisdictions. It holds interest in the Darling Range project and PGE Projects.Pacific Bauxite Ltd is a Australian based mineral exploration company. It focuses on bauxite, iron ore and gold projects located in Western Australia.

