Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd (TSX:PBM)
- Market CapCAD0.870m
- SymbolTSX:PBM
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA69403X1134
Company Profile
Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd is a Canada-based exploration company. The company's properties consist of BC Jade, BC Base and Precious Metals, which includes Haskins-Reed-Zinc-Polymetalic, Weaver Lake Gold, & Boulder Gold, and Quebec.