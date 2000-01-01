Pacific Cascade Minerals Inc (TSX:PCV.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PCV.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PCV.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:PCV.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA69405U1093
Company Profile
Pacific Cascade Minerals Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico.