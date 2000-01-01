Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PACD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PACD
- Market Cap$240.770m
- SymbolNYSE:PACD
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINLU1405802361
Company Profile
Pacific Drilling SA is an international offshore drilling contractor. The Company's contracted drillships are operating in the deepwater regions of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Nigeria.