Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Pacific Edge Ltd (ASX:PEB) Share Price

PEB

Pacific Edge Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Diagnostics & Research

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Pacific Edge Ltd is a NewZealand based company involved in developing and commercializing diagnostic and prognostic tools for the early detection and management of cancers. It manages and operates the laboratories used for the detection of bladder cancer. The company operates in two segments: Commercial, which includes sales, marketing, laboratory, and support operations to run the commercial businesses worldwide; and Research, which is into research and development of diagnostic and prognostic products for human cancer. The commercial segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. Pacific Edge has a product in the marketplace called Cxbladder. Its geographical segments are the United States, New Zealand, and the Rest of the World.Pacific Edge Ltd manages and operates laboratories used for the detection of bladder cancer.

ASX:PEB

NZPEBE0002S1

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest PEB News