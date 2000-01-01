Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the commercial banking business in Southern California. The business activity of the bank is functioned through one segment which is Commercial Banking. The commercial banking segment provides small and medium-sized businesses, professional firms and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.