Company Profile

Malachite Resources Ltd is engaged in the operation, development, and exploration of mineral deposits. The company operates through two segments: Lorena and Other Tenements. The Lorena segment is engaged in the development of the company's main project, the Lorena Gold Project near Cloncurry in northwest Queensland. The Other Tenements segment is engaged in carrying out exploration and seeking further development of other tenements. Its other projects include Kolosori Nickel Project and Jejevo Nickel Project.Malachite Resources Ltd is only focused on gold mine the Lorena Gold Project and Tooloom Gold Project.