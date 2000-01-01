Pacific Paradym Energy Inc (TSX:PPE.H)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD0.180m
  • SymbolTSX:PPE.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6947402005

Company Profile

Pacific Paradym Energy Inc is a Canadian company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties located in North America. The company own an interest in Taber Property and Sinclair Property.

