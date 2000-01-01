Pacific Paradym Energy Inc (TSX:PPE.H)
Market Info - PPE.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PPE.H
Market Cap: CAD0.180m
Symbol: TSX:PPE.H
Industry: Energy
Sector: Oil & Gas E&P
- Currency
ISIN: CA6947402005
Company Profile
Pacific Paradym Energy Inc is a Canadian company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties located in North America. The company own an interest in Taber Property and Sinclair Property.